Fantasy Theatre Factory Launches ‘TOGETHER APART: ONE@SRT’

New ‘solo-show’ initiative aims to preserve performing arts during challenging times

Starting June 1, 2020, Fantasy Theatre Factory (FTF) will be seeking submissions of one-person performing-arts acts (plays, scenes, songs, etc.) to be part of its newest program, “TOGETHER APART: ONE@SRT.” The purpose of this initiative is to provide artistic engagement for audiences and artists in a live, in-person setting, as well as to help rebuild a sense of safety and comfort within the South Florida arts community after the devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For the past three months, we have been working hard at Sandrell Rivers Theater, where FTF is the managing company, to create a safe environment so our audiences can once again enjoy live, theater performances,” said FTF CEO/Executive Artistic Director Larry Fields. “Once the county, state and federal governments give the green light for performing arts facilities to open, we will be ready to safely and legally present shows.”

“By starting with solo performances, our objective is to protect the health and safety of the performers, since they will be the only one on the stage,” continued Fields. FTF will also reduce the number of seats in the audience to adhere to social-distancing guidelines; it has installed hand sanitizers around the facility, and it will be implementing other measures so guests, too, will feel more safe and comfortable during a performance.

“Like many other businesses and industries around the country, the performing arts have suffered greatly during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Fields. “We hope this new initiative will help to revive the performing arts by making people feel safe again in presenting, enjoying, and supporting the arts. The arts can be extremely healing, and we hope to be among the South Florida arts organizations that help to bring about that healing.”

Applications for “TOGETHER APART: ONE@SRT” will be accepted starting June 1, 2020, with “rolling deadlines” throughout the summer. Guidelines and information can be found at www.ftfshows.com/one