Fashion has no rules at the NEW Zero Dress Code Boutique!

Are you looking for a style that is unlike any others? Tired of the same looks at all the same places? There is a new fashion haven in town and it exudes unique and eclectic styles from all over The World.

Suzanne Gleason has opened her third location right here in South Miami at 8245 South Dixie Highway and Ludlam Road (across the street from a mainstay, Joanna’s Marketplace). Suzanne’s concept was born in 2011 in Islamorada, in the beautiful Florida Keys. Having lived in the Keys since 1994, she was already well known for her first retail boutique called Angelika. Angelika Clothing Boutique was a highly regarded women’s boutique and had an immense loyal following, so much so it was voted “Best Boutique in Florida” by Florida Living Magazine in 2001. After deciding to turn her flip flops in for some high heels, she wanted to relocate to more of a city life in Fort Lauderdale, so she sold the store in 2003. Angelika remained open with new owners until it eventually closed in 2011.

However, as sure as the tides change, Suzanne found herself missing the “good life” and relaxed atmosphere of the Keys and returned in 2011. Although changing careers over the former years while away, Suzanne felt that retail was her true calling and it was calling her back. She decided then to launch Zero Dress Code…i.e. NO Dress Code in The Keys… the laid back lifestyle and the natural beauty of the environment reflected in the styles Suzanne carries. She buys extraordinary linens, silks, comfortable cottons and, exquisite apparel and accessories such as big decorative hats, bedazzled handbags, and one-of-a-kind jewelry that you can wear anywhere, but you will not see yourself walking around. Sourcing merchandise from her beloved homeland of Italy where Suzanne travels once or twice a year, as well as other labels from Spain, France, Australia, and other countries, deciphers her fashions from ordinary department stores and other boutiques, too!

After many loyal customers sought Zero Dress Code out from the Upper Keys, Suzanne was happily persuaded to open another Boutique, but this time in Key Largo. In 2017, The Dress Code boutique, was opened in The Ocean Reef Club in Key Largo where Suzanne resides. This location could not be a “Zero Dress Code” because the private community of Ocean Reef Club actually has a proper “dress code” so Suzanne named it “The Dress Code” instead.

The signature, trademarked Pink Dress Logo is well recognized by her customer base of yearly snowbirds and Keys “locals” that visit year after year. Suzanne’s customers look forward to almost daily new arrivals of gorgeous clothing in season. Her mission of finding items you won’t see anywhere else is a testament to her undying research and commitment to buying only the best and most unique merchandise she can find. Customers appreciate the size range she carries, and also her mission in having something for everyone, no matter age, size or style… that is what makes her boutique a quintessential boutique.

Another reason to shop at Zero Dress Code is the level of customer service you will receive. Having also been both a domestic and international Flight Attendant for United Airlines, and a Psychology major at The Ohio State University, Suzanne is no stranger to understanding and relating to all kinds of people, and therefore providing the best customer service! In this day and age, we are sadly in a state of automation. However, boutique shopping is ALL about personal and attentive service and one-on-one assistance. You cannot get that service from internet shopping, that’s for sure! Zero Dress Code provides that upper echelon of service that is unrivaled by any.

So if you are looking for a breath of fresh air, or a Keys State of Mind, you will surely find fashion and style that will make you feel incredible and beautiful!

ZERO DRESS CODE

8245 SOUTH DIXIE HIGHWAY

MIAMI, FL 33143

786-409-4311

www.ZeroDressCode.com

Open Monday –Saturday 10am -5 pm