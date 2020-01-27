Festivals events and a new ER ribbon cutting kick off 2020

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Junior Orange Bowl Photography comes to the Miami Fair & Expo Center on Saturday, February 8th . Chair and Vice Chair of the event respectively are LeAnn Vazquez and Lisa Albizu. The public is invited to view the entries. On the very next day, February 9, the JOBC Creative Writing Competition will be held at Book & Books in Coral Gables. There can be no better place to present the winner of this year’s writing contest who will share their stories with those attending. This 2020 competition is chaired by Anthony Broad assisted by his vice chair Connie Goodman-Milone. These competitions are one of many ways the Jr,. Orange Bowl Festival showcases our youth and makes a positive impact on our community and the world.

In other festival news, South Miami Rotary Club’s Art Festival plans are in full swing. Set for February 22-23, 2020, on Sunset Drive between US 1 and Red Road, the events hours are Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a,m. to 5 p.m. This annual affair, always scheduled the week after the Coconut Grove Art Festival, is a great outdoor family gathering with some amazing art, crafts, and jewelry as well a food and entertainment. Proceeds from this event help support Rotary many charitable programs.

February 28, the very next weekend, the Rotary Club of Homestead Charitable Foundation will be hosting the 3rd Annual Stonecrab Seafood Festival at the Homestead Sports Complex. Sponsored by Bomnin Chevrolet and Bomnin Cadillac, proceeds will benefit scholarships for South Dade youth. For information contact Michael at mhart@sunrisegroup.org or Dale at dale@newsleadermail.com.

On the healthcare front, on January 22, lots of VIPs gathered for a beautiful brunch at Coral Gables Hospital’s ‘ new free standing ER. Located on SW 87th Avenue and Bird Road, this a full service ER, with lovely private rooms and state of art equipment, will serve South Miami and the Westchester area especially well. Among the very many there to celebrate were Coral GablesHospital’s CEO Cristina Jimenez; Jeffrey M. Welch, CEO of Florida Medical Center (FMC) and Tenet’s Miami-Dade Group; Madison Workman, Coral Gables Hospital COO; and Miami-Dade County Commissioners Rebeca Sosa and Javier Souto; Dr. John Fernandez; Marketing Director Barbara Plizga; and several members of the Westchester Miami-Dade Business Council, to mention a few.

Until next time, keep making each day count.