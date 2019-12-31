First Horizon is prioritizing customer relationships with its new product offerings that save customers time and money.

Fresh off an appearance of ringing the bell Wednesday at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), First Horizon executives continue to grow product offerings and national momentum.



On Wednesday, First Horizon executives including chairman and CEO D. Bryan Jordan, executive vice president Tammy LoCascio and regional president for Florida Jeff Jackson rang the bell at the prestigious Stock Exchange closing. Their bank has been attracting nationwide attention for a number of recent developments, including the addition of over two dozen high profile leaders in the financial services industry.



First Horizon Bank, the banking subsidiary of First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN), announced Thursday the launch of a promotional campaign about its new line of checking products designed to simplify and reward customers. The bank’s three new checking products reward clients for depth and loyalty of their relationship.



The new accounts ¬— FirstView, SmartView and TotalView Checking — come with a new set of features and benefits based on how customers prefer to access their banking services. A customer may choose a savings account at no additional charge with each product, premium interest on checking balances, and additional bonus interest based on the customer’s longevity with the bank.



“Our customers let us know that they prioritize simple, clear products which solve the financial problems they face and are built around creating differentiated offerings,” said LoCascio, the EVP of consumer banking. “By understanding our clients’ financial challenges, we designed streamlined checking products to address their banking needs, offer them more value and allow us to reward customer relationships with better rates.”



This new checking product line was developed following more than a year of research by First Horizon on financial trends, engaging with customers to learn their evolving preferences and developing new technology.



“We’ve taken time to learn about how customers ultimately want to solve their financial challenges and not be simply sold financial products,” said Jackson, who has assembled a stellar team in the state. “One of the keys to strengthening our long-term relationships includes offering solutions that are a good fit for our clients.”



About First Horizon’s New Checking Accounts

• Three new accounts designed based on customer preferences and banking habits

• Free digital and mobile banking

• Free ATM usage at more than 43,000 First Horizon or Allpoint networks (when opening a savings account)

• Ability to earn premium interest on accounts (certain requirements apply)

• Receive refunds on any foreign ATM fees (certain requirements apply)

First Horizon expanded these checking services by understanding our changing customer habits and making a commitment to take action to provide its customers with better services. To learn more about First Horizon’s new checking offerings and to sign up for the bank’s checking recommender tool, please visit https://firsthorizon.com/checking.

