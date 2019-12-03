First Roslyn K. Berrin Real Estate Scholarship recipient announced

CREW Miami (Commercial Real Estate Women Miami) held its monthly lunch program, “Rise Above: Policy-making and investment approaches to commercial real estate’s environmental challenges,” on Nov. 19.

One of the highlights of the afternoon was awarding the inaugural CREW Miami Roslyn K. Berrin Real Estate Scholarship to Mariapia Sierra Mendizabal, Florida International University, Class of 2021, a graduate in Interior Architecture. The award was presented by Janis K. Cheezem, Esq., CREW Board director–Future Leaders; Committee chair Rebecca Letiecq. and Yaprak Markeset, co-chair of the Scholarship Committee.

Cheezem reminded members that the deadline to submit applications for next year is Feb. 19, 2020. The Roslyn K. Berrin Real Estate Scholarship is available to females enrolled as a junior or senior-level undergraduate or graduate student with a declared major in a real estate-related discipline, at a university or college located in Miami-Dade County. She must maintain a cumulative GPA of no less than 3.0. More information can be found on the CREW Miami’s website.

During the “Rise Above” discussion, a panel of experts discussed the path forward amid challenges in the industry, community, and ecosystem and concluded with a brief Q&A. The moderator was, Cristina Arana Lumpkin, partner, Bilzin Sumberg’s Environmental Group (and past CREW Miami president).