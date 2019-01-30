This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Children, Families, Students, Naturalists & Newcomers are invited to

Flock to Tropical Audubon Society for BIRD DAY!

Presented by Leica Store Miami, Saturday, February 9, Noon-4pm

The 2.2 near-native acres that comprise Tropical Audubon Society and its Steinberg Nature Center campus will be the site of the 7th Annual Bird Day, an engaging, educational afternoon and an enriching outdoor experience.

Featuring interactive games and prizes, the free Bird Day festival is designed for children and families, students, scouts, and naturalists of every age. Participants can learn how to identify Birds, take part in Owl Pellet dissection, craft Piping Plover “chicks” and experience a microscopic view of the colorful world of Feathers.

Bird Day celebrates the annual northbound “flight” of nearly 350 species of migratory birds stopping in South Florida on their return to North America from the Caribbean, South America and Mexico. To help welcome our avian visitors, attendees can learn how to create an attractive “rest stop” in their own yards and get primed to participate in the “Great Backyard Bird Count” weekend taking place February 15-18. The larger role our region plays on the Atlantic Flyway — and in worldwide bird conservation — will be illuminated by Pelican Harbor Seabird Station, Environmentally Endangered Lands Program and Wildlife Rescue of Dade County.

Great Backyard Bird Count Workshop, 2pm: TAS Board Member and Field Trip Leader Brian Rapoza hosts a Great Backyard Bird Count Workshop in collaboration with Leica Store Miami. Bird watchers of every level can learn how to participate and contribute to the national tally.

Rehabilitated Hawk Release, (weather-permitting) 1:30pm: Wildlife Rescue of Dade County

Bonus: Explore the trails that thread the site’s Tropical Hardwood Hammock and Pine Rockland habitats; tour the historic 1932 Doc Thomas House that serves as TAS headquarters.

Date/Time/Location: Saturday, February 9, Noon-4pm; 5530 Sunset Drive, Miami, FL 33143 Parking: Limited free parking via 55th Avenue auto entry gate; free parking at Riviera Presbyterian Church; various meter, garage and valet options within 1-3 blocks; Metrorail service to South Miami. Title Sponsor: Leica Store Miami | Co-Sponsors: Audubon Florida, National Audubon, Pelican Harbor Seabird Station | Community Sponsors: Community Newspapers, INYBN.com, Riviera Presbyterian

Social: #BIRDDAY2019 | Eventbrite Link: https://birdday2019.eventbrite.com FacebookLink: https://www.facebook.com/events/271720470159622/