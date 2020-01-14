Florida State Senator Manny Diaz, Jr. Statement on the 2020 Legislative Session

Florida State Senator Manny Diaz, Jr. (R-Hialeah) released the following statement regarding the 2020 legislative session:

“For the next 60 days, Florida’s legislators will convene and debate on everything from tax relief to abortion, marijuana to education, all for the greater good of our state. Although successful legislation is always the product of compromise, my legislative priorities will focus on teacher salary enhancement, transportation and deregulation,” said Senator Manny Diaz, Jr.

“Educators across our state deserve a salary enhancement that will prove Florida values their hard work. As lawmakers, this is our opportunity to take bold action and look for an efficient and effective resource of funding within the budget so that we can allocate pay more equitably to deserving teachers across the state.

“Gridlock and excessive tolls on our roadways have been plaguing District 36 for far too long. I seek to find solutions that will take the safety of commuters, as well as population and economic growth into account. I anticipate a spirited debate over this crucial infrastructure need.

“Lastly, I look forward to tackling deregulation during this 2020 legislative session to continue rolling back unnecessary, burdensome regulations that stifle economic growth for businesses. I am optimistic the Legislature will remove these barriers to provide meaningful expansion and upward mobility of our economic sector,” Diaz added.