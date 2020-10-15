Florida State University searches for a new President, Leslie Pantin appointed to the Search Committee.

After placing Florida State University among the top 20 public universities in the United States, President John Thrasher announced his retirement. The Board of Trustees appointed a 15 member search committee that included Coral Gables resident and former trustee Leslie Pantin, it will be his fifth search for a president at the university .

The search committee will conduct a national search, with the help of search firm specializing in higher education. The search committee will then recommend at least two candidates to the Board of Trustees, who will make the final selection.

The entire search will be openly conducted in compliance with Florida’s Sunshine laws. The process is currently underway with the goal of naming the new president in spring of 2021 .

You are invited to participate in the search, please log on to :

presidentialsearch.fsu.edu

From South Florida, FSU presently has 10,048 students and 44,552 alumni, including Pantin who earned a business degree .

He is the president of Pantin / Beber Silverstein Public Relations and serves on the board of The Ringling Museum of Art in Sarasota, the state museum of Florida and part of FSU .