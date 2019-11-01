Focus Cycling Club combines friendship, fitness and community service

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Focus Cycling Club was founded in 2018 by competitive South Florida cycling and triathlon enthusiasts Leo Torcat, Karin Steegmayer and Reyneiro Gonzalez and the club has grown faster than any other cycling club since then. According to Karin, Focus Cycling Club exists for everyone from recreational cyclists to active competitors of cycling, triathlon, duathlon and aquabike. The club meets every Tuesday and Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Doral Central Park. Long distance and social rides begin at 7:00 a.m. on Saturdays (South West) and Sundays (West Kendall Toyota and Key Biscayne).

Focus Cycling Club is one of the most comprehensive and organized clubs in South Florida. Its coaches have impressive records of state championships and numerous certifications in a wide range of sports and disciplines. Club members participate in most of the sporting events involving cycling in South Florida and a number of the club’s riders have won awards at multiple levels of competition. The club has an active interest in educating the community about the issues of pedestrian, driver and cyclist safety and members promote the “Share the Road” philosophy.

“Focus Cycling is a family of committed, responsible individuals who are passionate about cycling and healthy living in general,” says Karin. “We strive to be responsible and cautious riders and productive members of our community, for we want to be an example to those who are curious about cycling and thinking about joining us.”

Born in Belgium and raised in the Andes Mountains of Venezuela, Karin is known as a dedicated coach, teammate and competitor with a passion for cycling, swimming and running. She is also a Hydrorider instructor at Waterbike Studio in Coral Gables and a spinning and Zumba instructor as well. On top of her athletic endeavors, Karin and the organization are heavily involved in supporting cycling events and training for children afflicted with Autism. Along these lines, Karin has created a program entitled “I can ride,” designed to teach children with Autism Spectrum Disorder to ride a conventional bike without training wheels.

The club also has a competitive racing team led by co-founder and Head Coach Leo Torcat, a 25-year veteran of competitive cycling who holds more than 36 podiums statewide and is the current State of Florida Champion Critirium Cat. 3 (2018-19). Under Leo’s leadership, Focus Cycling team members participate in most South Florida events and even some outside of the state.

Both Karin and Leo work hard and expect the same from their teammates. Their training philosophy revolves around mutual respect, safety, proper technique, discipline and old-fashioned hard work. And at the end of every Focus Cycling Club training session, laughter and smiles abound in this family of hard-riding, life-loving cycling enthusiasts.

For more information about Focus Cycling Club, please visit www.focuscycling.com or call 786-554-0690.