Former Gibraltar Bank President Joins First National Bank of South Miami

Former Gibraltar Private Bank and Trust President Angel Medina recently joined First National Bank of South Miami to lead its Private Client Services and the Private Client experience.

Private Client Services is about banking the individual, their business and their family. Mr. Medina will lead a team of private bankers in quarterbacking the relationship and introducing subject matter experts as needed to assist FNBSM clients in achieving their objectives. By taking the time to fully understand a client’s current financial condition as well as understanding their financial goals and concerns, FNBSM can leverage the expertise of its financial professionals to deliver the full complement of banking, wealth, trust and estate planning services (including financial planning).

“Angel was exactly what we needed to elevate the Private Client services. Our Clients are sophisticated and Savvy; they look to FNBSM for trusted and expert advice. With Angel and his team, we provide just that.”, said Veronica B Flores COO.

A 40-year career banker, Mr. Medina’s most recent success came through the successful turnaround of Gibraltar Private Bank and Trust where he served as President and CEO, until the sale to Iberia Bank in 2018. Prior to Gibraltar, he served as Area President for Regions Bank where he led a team of over 1100 associates with over $12 billion in loans and deposits.

Mr. Medina’s leadership and commitment to the community is evident throughout his many years in this community, leading such organizations as the Public Health Trust (parent of Jackson Memorial Hospital); the Beacon Council; the Latin Builders Association; the Deans Council of the College of Business at FIU; the United Way; the Greater Miami Chamber and numerous other civic and social organizations throughout the years. He currently serves as a member of the prestigious Orange Bowl Committee.

Mr. Medina is a Florida International University alumnus where he earned his baccalaureate degree in Finance and subsequently an MBA degree.