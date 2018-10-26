Found Puppy in Homestead That Needs a Home

This wonderful puppy is in need of a home!

Just a few days ago, this cute little rascal was dumped in the yard of a local Homestead resident.

He’s been taken to the local veterinarian and is very healthy. He’s approximately 4 1/2 months young and weighs 30 pounds, so he’ll probably be quite big.

The puppy is crate trained and does not make a mess inside, he waits to be taken out. He’s a friendly puppy and seems to love everyone; walks on a leash and is overall delightful.

If you’d like to give this pup a home, contact Regina at (305) 248-5683