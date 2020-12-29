Four Explorers football players sign National Letters of Intent

Christopher Columbus High School recognized four student-athletes on the Explorers’ varsity football team who signed their National Letters of Intent and locked down their college scholarship offers on Dec. 16, the first day of this year’s early signing period.

Pictured with Head Coach Dave Dunn (center) are Jabari Ishmael, University of Miami Hurricanes; Ryan Rodriguez, University of Miami Hurricanes; Francisco Castro, University of Arkansas Razorbacks, and Augustus (Gus) McGee, San Diego State University Aztecs.

(Photo courtesy Christopher Columbus High School)