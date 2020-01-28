Four Gulliver Prep students capture FL-27 Congressional App Challenge

Four upper school students at Gulliver Prep have won the 2019 Congressional App Challenge, a yearly competition that encourages middle and high school students to learn to code and pursue careers in computer science and STEM fields.

U.S. Rep. Donna Shalala (FL-27) recently announced Gulliver juniors Jake Charron, Class of ‘21; Joshua Delgado, ‘21; Kamal Kay-Ramos, ‘21, and Jordan Schmidt, ‘21, as winners of the 2019 Congressional App Challenge for her Congressional district.

The group’s winning app, AED Locator, uses a person’s geolocation to find the nearest automated external defibrillator in more than 10,000 locations in Miami-Dade County. A virtual reality component is being developed in order to help people learn the nuances between AED devices.

Under the direction of Dean Morell, Prep Computer Science Faculty, Gulliver students have won the past four Challenges for District FL-27. Previous award winning apps from Gulliver students included a colorblind app, sign language app and a programming literacy app.

This year marks the fifth official Challenge, and most successful to-date as 304 Members of Congress across 48 states hosted app challenges for their student constituents. A record 10,534 students participated, yielding 2,177 original student-created apps, each nearly doubling last year’s totals.

“This year, we had an overwhelming amount of submissions from across South Florida,” Rep. Shalala said. :As a lifelong educator, the ingenuity and hard work of our students is truly inspiring.”