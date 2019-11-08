FPL Partners with Brightline to Provide Free Roundtrip Rides for Veterans

On Veteran’s Day, Monday, Nov. 11, Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) will partner with Brightline to provide free roundtrip rides for veterans. Along with the free rides, each Brightline location will have a “Veteran Appreciation Station” where Brightline guests can write notes thanking veterans for their service, which will later be shared with veterans in the community throughout the holiday season.

To redeem their free ride, veterans must go to the guest services desk at the Miami, Fort Lauderdale or West Palm Beach Brightline stations, and present a valid ID indicating their service.

FPL is excited to partner with Brightline to show our support for the communities we serve by providing free rides as a token of our appreciation for veteran.