    FPL Partners with Brightline to Provide Free Roundtrip Rides for Veterans

    By
    Community News
    -
    48

    On Veteran’s Day, Monday, Nov. 11, Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) will partner with Brightline to provide free roundtrip rides for veterans. Along with the free rides, each Brightline location will have a “Veteran Appreciation Station” where Brightline guests can write notes thanking veterans for their service, which will later be shared with veterans in the community throughout the holiday season.

    To redeem their free ride, veterans must go to the guest services desk at the Miami, Fort Lauderdale or West Palm Beach Brightline stations, and present a valid ID indicating their service.

    FPL is excited to partner with Brightline to show our support for the communities we serve by providing free rides as a token of our appreciation for veteran.

    Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business

    Click Here
    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here