Free Dental Exams for Kids

Colgate Bright Smiles Bright Futures will be offering free dental exams to children 12 and under at Miami-Dade County Commission Vice Chairwoman Audrey M. Edmonson’s Back to School Fun Day Bookbag Giveaway on Saturday, Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. to noon at Olinda Park, 2101 NW 51st Street.

Parents should fill out a parental consent form for their children, which is available at www.miamidade.gov/district03/ and at Vice Chairwoman Edmonson’s district office, 5400 NW 22nd Ave., Suite 710, in Miami. Once completed, the form may be returned to Vice Chairwoman Edmonson’s office or brought to the event.

For more information, call 305-636-2331.