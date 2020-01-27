Freebee Electric Microtransit Service Partners With Super Bowl Host Committee and NFL

The game-changing opportunity provides approved NFL brands the ability to connect with the Super Bowl crowds by sponsoring free rides to the general public.

Freebee, a local provider of short-distance, free, on-demand electric transportation operating in over a dozen South Florida communities, is proud to announce its partnership with the Super Bowl Host Committee and the National Football League (NFL) as the Official Green Energy Transportation Sponsor of Super Bowl LIV.

Freebee will serve as the official Super Bowl LIV Green Energy Transportation sponsor, providing NFL partners, executives, MSBHC partners and VIP’s “Green Energy” transportation for all official Super Bowl Festivities at Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami for Super Bowl LIVE presented by Verizon and on South Beach for Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe’s each day and night leading up to Super Bowl LIV.

In addition to Freebee’s eco-friendly benefits, VIP passengers will enjoy a one-of-a-kind experience with Freebee’s Brand Ambassador drivers who serve as brand ambassadors for local and national companies and encourage the passengers to take pictures in Freebee’s selfie cam booths so they can save the memories of their Freebee experiences. Freebee will be advertising for major NFL sponsors and brands on the outside of their vehicles such as Verizon, the Super Bowl Host Committee, Pepsi, and Anheuser Busch. In turn, consumers will have the opportunity to take FREE rides in the Freebee vehicles and receive FREE items from the sponsor of each branded vehicle such as Pepsi drinks, Verizon swag, and more!

“We are extremely proud to partner with the Super Bowl Host Committee and the NFL through providing clean energy transportation while simultaneously promoting a sustainable community that lives on after the big game,” said Matt Friedmann, Partner at Freebee and Chief Revenue Officer. “Miami is the City we call home and our team is excited to provide Free and fun transportation to the Super Bowl crowds! This is in addition to all the advertising exposure our branded vehicles will generate for the Super Bowl Host Committee and the NFL’s top sponsors.”

As a “going green” advocate, Freebee fully supports South Florida’s Climate Action Plan by operating on clean energy, so when residents and visitors use Freebee, they too become a part of the solution in the efforts to reduce carbon emissions from South Florida’s beautiful local neighborhoods.

“As Super Bowl LIV nears, the excitement in our community is palpable, you can start seeing branding as you drive around and enter local businesses” said Rodney Barreto, Miami Super Bowl Host Committee chairman. “We’re excited to welcome these amazing corporations into the exclusive group of those looking to participate in this historic event while the whole world watches. We simply couldn’t do it without our great partners.”