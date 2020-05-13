From the Desk of Mayor Oliver Gilbert

When we kicked off 2020, none of us knew that by April we would be in the middle of a global pandemic. We were looking forward to the promise of a new year. We made New Year’s resolutions whether they were to open a business or go back to school, we had an expectancy of great things happening.

COVID-19 has changed how we do business, how we interact with our family and friends however it has not changed our dreams, those things we wanted to do as the year began, what we can still accomplish.

We have moved our lives to virtual meetings, dinners, church, school, and chats. If we can do all these things virtually, keeping the promises we made to ourselves can also be accomplished.

While we continue to do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 by staying at home, wearing masks when we must do essential business, and adhering to the CDC health and safety guidelines, know that the City of Miami Gardens is still working to make sure the goals set forth to create the community of the future are accomplished.

The City of Miami Gardens continues to experience exponential growth through strategic economic development efforts. There have been groundbreakings on the Gateway Commerce Park, the Center at Miami Gardens and the Jessie Trice Community Health Systems Miami Gardens Commons as well as laid the groundwork for the development of a city center to include a performing arts center.

A thriving city understands that an investment today leads to producing self-sustaining, contributing members of our community in the future. To that end, the City of Miami Gardens has invested $60 million to reinvigorate community parks. That investment looks like Buccaneer Park, Norwood Pool and Park, Bunche Pool, North Dade Optimist Park and the creation of a state-of-the-art Real Time Crime Center. While these projects are complete, we have several more in progress, Bunche Park, Senior Family Center, A.J. King, and Bennett Lifter Park, just to name a few. This investment means places for families to recreate; for children to learn how to produce music, operate TV cameras or create commercials; and for those who want to learn ballet, martial arts or culinary arts have places to feel at home.

The efforts of the City of Miami Gardens was recently recognized by the National Civic League having been named a 2020 All-American City Award finalist. Under the theme “Enhancing health and well-being through civic engagement” the National Civic League recognizes municipalities for their work in, and demonstration of civic engagement practices that advance health and well-being in local communities. The City of Miami Gardens’ application focused on Live Healthy Miami Gardens, Keep Miami Gardens Beautiful and the General Obligation Bond highlighting the City’s investment in public infrastructure and the state-of-the-art Real Time Crime Center.

As we move forward, the City of Miami Gardens’ future is bright. Bright with possibilities once thought impossible. Bright with the knowledge that we are building the city that will stand the test of time. Bright with 113,000 Residents working together to create the community of the future.

Let’s continue to dream and work together.

Stay safe,

Mayor Oliver Gilbert