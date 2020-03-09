Fundraising for Penelas Campaign and Bold Vision Pc Tops $3.5MM in February

Today, Alex Penelas, candidate for Miami-Dade Mayor, announced reaching the $3.5MM mark in fundraising through his Mayoral campaign and political committee, Bold Vision. This makes Penelas the first candidate to reach this milestone and leaves him well-funded, with over $3.1MM in the bank, to wage his campaign between now and the Primary election on August 18.

In total, the campaign and Bold Vision added over $342,000 in February.

“Over the past several months I’ve been talking to residents about the need for a bold vision and massive action to address the critical challenges facing our community. We can’t wait any longer to fix our transportation mess, tackle the affordable housing crisis, reduce gun violence, protect our natural resources, repair our crumbling infrastructure and address mental health in our communities, which is a root cause of so many other problems,” said Penelas.

“Our message is clearly resonating, and our campaign will remain focused on offering Miami-Dade County residents a path forward that brings our diverse community together to work towards a brighter future for everyone.”