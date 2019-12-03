Gables Woman’s Club meeting is all about giving

1 of 3

Every November members of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) Coral Gables Woman’s Club hold a working dinner meeting to help others. They actually sort donated food items and prepare more than 35 food baskets for he families of the children served by the club’s free childrens’ dental clinic. In addition, everyone saves toiletries collected throughout the year to make gift bags for the women of the Agape Ministries. The Club’s Dental Clinic Director Dr, Iris Torres coordinates the delivery of the baskets and while also collecting $15 Target gift cards that Santa will deliver to the children at the Dental Clinic’s Annual Holiday Party on December 21, at the clubhouse. If any businesses would like to contribute to the cause, email Gloria@cnews.net. Every year, the club receives gift cards donated by the generous staff at Coral Gables Hospital. By the way, congratulations go out to Coral Gables Hospital staff and CEO Cristina Jimenez on its recent ribbon cutting at the Radiology Suite that houses two state of the art multi million dollar machines that will give patients ever increasing positive outcomes, some of South Florida’s best.

Among the many fun activities during the holiday season is the Jingle Bells Run to benefit the Arthritis Foundation; so, be part of the longest-running, holiday-themed 5K race series anywhere – and join the Arthritis Foundation’s challenge to conquer arthritis! This fun morning kicks off with registration the The Falls, 8888 SW 136th St., Miami 33176. Registration and packet pick up is at 6:30 a.m. and race start at 7:30 a.m.

Don your favorite holiday attire or, at the very least, a Santa Hat, to celebrate the season and help support the Arthritis Foundation find a cure. The event has a timed 5K for $45; an untimed 5K Walk for $45; a Kids Run for $20; and a Jingle in your Jimmies for $30. This is all kind of fun you won’t want to miss. The start and finish lines are in front of Talbots and Chico’s at the The Fall Mall. Be part of the longest-running, holiday-themed 5K race series anywhere – and join the fight to conquer arthritis! For more information on the race, visit http://www.jbr.org/miami.

