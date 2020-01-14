‘Gelt’ from the sky sweetens village Hanukkah celebration

By
Community News
-
2
'Gelt' from the sky sweetens village Hanukkah celebration
Pictured at the celebration are (l-r) Shaina Gansburg, Mushka Wolowick, Rochel Gansburg and Menucha Gansburg.

More than 150 people attended the first night of Hanukkah celebration in the Village of Palmetto Bay. It was a truly enchanting event for children and adults alike.

Chabad of Palmetto Bay and Deering Bay conducted a Festival of Lights celebration at Coral Reef Park that included the menorah lighting, delicious donuts, fresh latkes, Kosher barbecue, along with music, dancing, face painting, kids crafts and the mega highlight the year, the highly anticipated Chocolate Gelt (coin) drop.

It was raining chocolate for the first time in Palmetto Bay. The gelt was not the result of extreme weather patterns or even a 21st Century Hanukkah miracle. Rather it was raining with the help of the local Miami-Dade Fire Department station and the ingenious Rabbi Zalman Gansburg and Chani Gansburg. Amazing memories were created as the children collected the chocolate that dropped from the sky.

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business

Click Here

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here