Ghost Tours scheduled at the Deering Estate

If you didn’t have enough spirited fun on Halloween, why not explore the history of the Deering Estate and step into the past on a Ghost Tour.

Through historic stories, guides will share information about previous inhabitants as well as paranormal activity that staff and visitors have experienced on the estate. You will walk in the same areas that Native Americans, Miami’s early pioneers, and even Charles Deering walked. Tour may contain mature subject matter.

Ghost Tours are offered on Nov. 12 and 20, from 8 to 10 p.m. For more information, visit the Deering Estate website.

This tour includes walking around the historic homes at night. Dress comfortably and closed toe shoes are recommended. Bring your own flashlight and mosquito repellent. Equipment used to detect paranormal activity – such as pendulums, dowsing rods, EMF meters and cameras are welcome.

Cost is $35 per person. Tickets can be purchased in advance online at deeringestate.org or by calling 305-235-1668, ext. 233.

The Deering Estate preserves the 1920s era Miami estate of Charles Deering, Chicago industrialist, early preservationist, environmentalist, art collector, philanthropist and first chairman of the International Harvester Company. The Deering Estate is a 21st Century house museum, cultural and ecological field station, and a national landmark listed on the National Register of Historic Places, owned by the State of Florida and managed by Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department.

From kayak tours to bird walks, and guided museum and natural areas tours, the Deering Estate has diverse activities for the whole family to enjoy! The Deering Estate is located at 16701 SW 72 Ave. in Palmetto Bay.