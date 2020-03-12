Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida 6th annual Cast Iron Chef

Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida recently hosted the 6th annual “Cast Iron Chef” competition, an outdoor cooking contest where Girl Scouts create and prepare a recipe using only outdoor cooking methods.

They then serve up their dish to a panel of celebrity chef judges to win the prized “Golden Spoon”. We are honored to have the support of these phenomenal chefs for this event. This year’s winner of the “Golden Spoon” was Team Adventure featuring Junior Girl Scouts from Troop 739.

They used the secret ingredient, butternut squash, to make butternut donuts with glaze, using the dutch oven as their cooking method.

For more information please visit www.girlscoutsfl.org.