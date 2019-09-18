Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida Announces Inagural Event – “Lifetime of Leadership Luncheon”

Event to Honor Community Leaders and Feature Esteemed Girl Scout Alumni

Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida will host the inaugural signature event, Lifetime of Leadership Luncheon. This event will honor the professional accomplishments and community impact of local individuals who inspire us to make the world a better place.

The luncheon will be held on November 12, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at The Rusty Pelican in Virginia Key. Girl Scout Alum and Carnival Cruise Line President, Christine Duffy, will serve as the luncheon keynote speaker. Event chairs include Sarah Artecona, GSTF Board Member and Associate Vice President of Community Engagement, University of Miami; and Tara Smith, Girl Scout Troop Leader and Director of the Internal Revenue Service for Miami-Dade County.

Honorees include:

Maria Alonso, President and CEO, United Way of Miami-Dade who will receive the Community Partner of the Year Award; Irela Bagué , Former GSTF Board Chair and President and CEO, Bagué Group who will receive the Trailblazer Award; and Pat Morris, Girl Scout Dad and Community Affairs Officer South Florida, Wells Fargo Bank, N.A who will receive the Man Enough to be a Girl Scout Award.

“We have so many wonderful supporters, who allow us to deepen our local impact and serve more G.I.R.L.s (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-Taker, Leader)™ in Miami-Dade and Monroe counties. It is our pleasure to recognize these outstanding individuals,” said Chelsea Wilkerson, Chief Executive Officer, GSTF.

This event is in part sponsored by Baptist Health South Florida, Publix Supermarket Charities, Skyscanner and the University of Miami.

For ticket and sponsorship information please download our sponsorship packet or contact Haley Karl at hkarl@girlscoutsfl.org