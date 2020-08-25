Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida host free intro to Girl Scouts thru virtual events

Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida is pleased to announce an all new introduction to Girl Scouts at absolutely no cost for all Miami-Dade and Monroe girls in kindergarten through third grade. With so many activities canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic there has never been a better time to discover how Girl Scouts can supercharge your girl’s life. There are two free virtual events being held specifically designed to showcase aspects of the Girl Scout Programs for Daisies and Brownies.

For Daisy Girl Scouts (kindergarten and first grade) the introduction comes in the form of an Animal Dance Party. This fun, active event encourages girls to move and use their imagination. For Brownie Girl Scouts (second and third grade) join an exciting STEM event Robot Building Party. Don’t worry, the activities will use items you already have around the house and no one has to be a Girl Scout member to join us. Girls will have fun as we use simple materials to create inventive robots together. Plus, all families will leave with instructions to make automated robots at home. These fun, free virtual events have limited availability, to registration now please visit the links below:

Animal Dance Party: Geared towards Daisy Girls (K-1st Grade) Date: Sept 2: 3-4pm

Robot Building Party: Geared towards Brownies (2nd-3rd Grades) Date: Sept 1: 3-4pm