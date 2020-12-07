Girl Scouts Of Tropical Florida To Deliver Joy This Cookie Season

Girl Scout Cookie Season in Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties Fueled by Entrepreneurial Spirit

Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida is excited to kick off the 2021 Girl Scout Cookie season, when girls will put to use new sales strategies and technology skills that they honed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The unprecedented cookie season begins January 9, 2021 in Miami-Dade and Monroe counties.

This coming season, Girl Scouts in Miami-Dade and Monroe will again embrace their entrepreneurial spirit, and fine tune the meaning of ‘pivot’ as all businesses have this year.

There are three ways Girls will be selling cookies this year:

Starting in December, Cookies will be available through online platforms and innovative “virtual cookie booths” with the Digital Cookie online platform and social media (with parental supervision) to promote their virtual cookie business to friends and family.

Through the Digital Cookie online platform, girls will be able to offer customers contactless delivery/drop-off, the ability to ship cookies directly to customers, and the option to donate cookies to our local Hometown Heroes.

Girl Scouts is planning for cookie booths to be available (depending on local government restrictions in January) at local establishments like Winn-Dixie, Milams’s Markets and Publix. Girl Scouts will follow all state and local COVID-19 guidelines, including using contactless payment, via the Digital Cookie platform.

GSTF is kicking off the excitement with a first ever drive-through version of Cookie U! On Dec. 12, 2020 at Tropical Park located at 7900 Bird Road ( SW 40 Street.) Registered Girls and families can participate in a drive-through rally where Girl Scouts can pick up a 2020 Cookie U patch and get revved up for Cookie sales, as families drive by in their decorated cars, for a fun, safe experience.

All purchases of Thin Mints®, Samoas®, Lemon-Ups™, and other Girl Scout Cookie favorites are an investment in girl leadership in your local community. With every sale, the Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches girls how to think like entrepreneurs as they run their own small businesses and learn skills like goal setting, money management, business ethics, people skills, and decision making—which are imperative for any leadership role. And girls decide how to use their portion of the proceeds for unforgettable leadership experiences and community projects, while GSTF depends on the funds to deliver life-changing Girl Scout programming to 3,500 girls in Miami-Dade and Monroe.

“There is nothing our G.I.R.L.s (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader)™ cannot accomplish. Faced with adversity is actually when we shine the brightest. Cookie sales is what fuels their goals, and we look forward to a robust season,” said Chelsea Wilkerson, CEO of GSTF.

Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida kicks off cookie season on January 9, 2021 in Miami-Dade and Monroe counties. Please contact us www.girlscoutsfl.org for more information about sales dates and specific cookie availability.