Governor names Dr. Madiley Broz to Florida Board of Psychology

Albizu University master’s and doctoral graduate Dr. Madiley Broz of Miami was among four psychology professionals recently appointed to the Florida Board of Psychology.

Dr. Broz is a clinical neuropsychologist with Memorial Healthcare System in Hollywood. She also serves as a professional member and speaker for the Alzheimer’s Association and has served as an expert speaker for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, the Parkinson’s Foundation and the Epilepsy Foundation.

The Florida Board of Psychology was legislatively established to ensure that every psychologist practicing in Florida meets minimum requirements for safe practice. The board is responsible for licensing, monitoring, disciplining and educating psychologists to ensure their competency and safety to practice in Florida.

“We’re so pleased to see Albizu students successfully carry their education forward to rewarding and meaningful careers,” said Albizu Miami Chancellor Dr. Tilokie DePoo.

“Albizu is a magnificent platform to help you achieve the impossible,” Dr. Broz said in reference to her Albizu education. “In addition to an excellent curriculum, that early exposure to a wide diverse population unique to Albizu truly prepares you to deliver exceptional culturally sensitive care to what you will encounter in the real clinical practice.

Embracing differences is part of that empathic high quality level of care we must provide with the respect and dignity we all deserve as human beings regardless of race, sexual orientation, age, religious beliefs or political views.”

The appointment of Dr. Broz, along with the three other psychologists must be approved by the Florida Senate. Florida’s 2021 Legislative Session begins Mar. 2.

Albizu University is home of one of America’s most pre-eminent clinical psychology doctoral programs. The school, which has a campus in Miami, and headquarters in Puerto Rico, has gained international prominence for its advancements toward a more culturally sensitive approach to psychology practice and studies, particularly in Latin-American communities.