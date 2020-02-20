Grant Miller exposes City of South Miami’s house built under running power lines!

Grant Miller talks about a prominent issue in the City of South Miami, and asks Mayor Sally Phillips to step up and resolve it! #southmiami
Grant Miller talks about a prominent issue in the City of South Miami, and asks Mayor Sally Phillips to step up and resolve it! #southmiamiPosted by Miami's Community Newspapers on Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Taxpayers are being buggered by the City. See my comments on fb.
No excuses are acceptable.
Sally has inherited a problem that she had no hand in creating. No doubt there will be more. Her dear friend Phil implored her to run, and now she inherits the the pile of **** that he left behind!
Got an idea! The city can cut off the part of the bldg that is under and/or too close to the power lines, then put up a wall on cut off area, finish bldg , and sell for just enough to cover all expenses. It will be ugly and funky looking unless someone can do something very creative.
This came before the Planning Board for review because it needed (MANY) variances from our Land Development Code. I was on the Board at the time and voted NO to approve of this harebrained scheme. I gave my reasons, as always, for the record. Nonconforming lot way to small. To many substantive variances on required setbacks. Not even room to park a mini car. I believe that mine was the only NO vote. What a harebrained Board and a harebrained Commission to approve of a house with so many deviations from Code. Could have been a place for a storage shed and that’s about it. I hope that City government learns something from this harebrained mistake. There is such a thing as too small. Who was the brainiac who came up with this stupid scheme? Was it the architect? Does anyone remember?