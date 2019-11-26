    Grant Miller joins Shoes for Streets in Downtown Miami

    By
    Johanna Vasquez
    -
    2

    Shoes For Streets takes to Downtown Miami to give away bed cots, food, and blankets to the homeless members of our community. Elected officials must address this issue immediately and solve a problem that’s been plaguing Miami and our nation as a whole.

    Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business

    Click Here
    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here