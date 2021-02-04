Grant Miller visits Alaine’s Osteria in Palmetto Bay

Being on the team responsible for planning a huge event like Super Bowl LIV was a life-long dream for sports marketing veteran, Brian Bishop,...
Miami's Community Newspapers promotes local news and events in your community to you and your neighbors. Find out what's really happening in your neighborhood with Miami's Community Newspapers.
Miami's Community Newspapers services the areas of: Aventura, Biscayne Bay, Coral Gables, Cutler Bay, Doral, Homestead, Horse Country, Kendall, Miami Beach, Palmetto Bay, Pinecrest, South Miami, Sunny Isles, and West Park.
Office: 305-669-7355
Legal Notices: 305-284-7376
Advertising: 305-661-9200