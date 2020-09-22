Grant Miller visits Coffee Talk in South Miami #thatscommunity

Two years ago, The Community Newspapers endorsed Donna Shalala for Florida’s Congressional 27th district, believing she was best prepared to fight for our community...
Miami's Community Newspapers promotes local news and events in your community to you and your neighbors. Find out what's really happening in your neighborhood with Miami's Community Newspapers.
Miami's Community Newspapers services the areas of: Aventura, Biscayne Bay, Coral Gables, Cutler Bay, Doral, Homestead, Horse Country, Kendall, Miami Beach, Palmetto Bay, Pinecrest, South Miami, Sunny Isles, and West Park.
Office: 305-669-7355
Legal Notices: 305-284-7376
Advertising: 305-661-9200