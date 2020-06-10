Grant Miller visits Lanes South Miami

LogistiCare recently announced it is expanding its partnership with Florida Blue, the leading health insurer in Florida, by offering special Florida Blue Medicare Advantage...
Miami's Community Newspapers promotes local news and events in your community to you and your neighbors. Find out what's really happening in your neighborhood with Miami's Community Newspapers.
Miami's Community Newspapers services the areas of: Aventura, Biscayne Bay, Coral Gables, Cutler Bay, Doral, Homestead, Horse Country, Kendall, Miami Beach, Palmetto Bay, Pinecrest, South Miami, Sunny Isles, and West Park.
Office: 305-669-7355
Legal Notices: 305-284-7376
Advertising: 305-661-9200