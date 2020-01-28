Groundbreaking planned for luxury athletic lifestyle resort at The Falls

Simon, a global leader in premier shopping, dining and entertainment destinations, has announced Life Time, the nation’s premier healthy lifestyle brand, will break ground on a new luxury athletic resort at The Falls in early 2020. Completion of the nearly 140,000-square foot club is planned for 2022.

“We are thrilled to welcome this extraordinary development to The Falls, one of the most dynamic open-air shopping, dining and entertainment complexes in the U.S.,” said Dailen Rodriguez, general manager of The Falls. “The addition of Life Time is evidence of our continued commitment to providing our loyal visitors with the very best in shopping, dining and entertainment and experiences.”

On the heels of the center’s expansion and renovation of Regal Cinemas, The Falls will further elevate its lifestyle offerings to meet the needs of its customer base in an evolving retail landscape.

“The Falls is a very exciting destination for Life Time as we continue our growth in South Florida,” said Parham Javaheri, Life Time executive vice president of real estate and development. “In partnership with Simon, we’re creating a whole new experience for the community and look forward to bringing our Healthy Way of Life mindset and generating economic growth for years to come.”

With modern architecture, beautiful spaces and an abundance of amenities, the Life Time footprint will deliver an unparalleled athletic resort experience. The expansive, athletic resort will feature everything members of any age could dream of in the areas of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Once open, the athletic resort destination will include fitness and training areas with dedicated group fitness, cycle, yoga, Pilates and Barre studios, Kids Academy, LifeSpa, LifeCafe, regulation-size basketball courts, an indoor aquatic center and a 40,000-square-foot outdoor beach club with lap and leisure pools, whirlpools, lounge areas and a bistro.

Life Time currently has Florida locations in Tampa and Boca Raton with additional destinations planned in Coral Gables and Palm Beach Gardens. The company also owns and produces several athletic events throughout Florida including the Life Time Miami Marathon and Life Time South Beach Triathlon.

For more information, visit the website lifetime.life.

The property and its retailers will remain open and operating throughout the project.

The Falls is one of the largest open-air shopping, dining and entertainment complexes in the US. The 55-acre shopping center and tourist destination features 839,967 square feet of retail space with more than 100 specialty stores, restaurants, and cafés as well as The Fresh Market. Anchored by Macy’s, guests can stroll the one-level, covered walkways surrounded by a million-gallon waterscape and lush tropical foliage.

The Falls offers shoppers distinctive retailer brands like American Girl, Apple, Alex and Ani, Brighton, Brooks Brothers, Coach, Columbia PFG, Janie & Jack, Michael Kors, Sephora, Skin Laundry and Soft Surroundings to name a few.

Guests also can enjoy a diverse mix of dining options that include American Girl Bistro, BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse, Brio Tuscan Grille, Los Ranchos, PF Chang’s, Red Robin, Pummarola, Shake Shack and Sokai Peruvian Sushi Bar. Coming soon, visitors will be able to enjoy tasty tapas from Bulla Gastrobar and seasonally inspired, healthy cuisine from True Food Kitchen.

The Regal Cinemas onsite are currently undergoing an expansion and renovation, slated to be complete in 2020.

The Falls is located in Miami, FL at 8888 SW 136 St., off of US1, and is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays, noon to 7 p.m. For more information, call the management office at 305-255-4571 or visit www.ShopTheFalls.com.