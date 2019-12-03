Happy birthday, Charlie Flynn

Happy birthday, Charlie FlynnCharlie Flynn, one of the good guys, has coached Howard Palmetto baseball, Coral Reef Broncos football, Shark Attack soccer academy, and Pinecrest Patriots baseball. Charlie, who is celebrating his 70th birthday, has been married 37 years to Kathryn Maguire Flynn and has two children, Kaitlyn, 29, and Wills, 26. Happy birthday, Charlie.

