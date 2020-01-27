Hard Rock Stadium Pedestrian Bridges named in honor of Mayor Oliver Gilbert and Senator Oscar Braynon

1 of 5

Ahead of Super Bowl LIV taking place at the Hard Rock Stadium, the City of Miami Gardens joined by other Miami-Dade County Elected Officials, gathered on Friday, January 17, 2020 to officially open and dedicate the Hard Rock Stadium Pedestrian Bridges in honor of Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert and State Senator Oscar Braynon. During the ceremony, it was expressed that the City named the bridges after these two individuals in recognition of their tireless efforts in making the bridges a reality as they advocated for the safety of the residents in the community and the thousands of people who consistently attend events at the Hard Rock Stadium.

“There was really a true sense of community in how we got this done because it took the city, the state, and it took the Miami Dolphins — it really took all of us,” said Mayor Gilbert. “We did it for the community.”

This dynamic two-year project, funded by FDOT District Six, was designed to improve traffic flow, increase access and improve pedestrian safety over Dan Marino Boulevard/Northwest 199th Street on the south side of the stadium, and over the Florida’s Turnpike exit ramp on the east side.