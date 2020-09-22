Hernan Millan appointed board chair American Lung Association of S. Fla.

Amerant Bank, one of the largest community banks headquartered in Florida, has announced that Hernan Millan, vice president and market manager, has been named as the board chair for the American Lung Association of South Florida.

In his role for the American Lung Association of South Florida, Millan will encourage awareness, fundraising and overall engagement for the highly respected organization.

“I am truly pleased to be leading the South Florida chapter for the American Lung Association, as giving back to our community is truly within Amerant’s DNA,” Millan said. “It has been an honor to work with the many professionals within the organization. Our mission is focused on improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research.”

Committed to advancing the community through philanthropic initiatives, Amerant supports numerous organizations locally, including Camillus House, Habitat for Humanity, Branches, among others.

An active member of the community, Millan’s appointment as chair further anchors Amerant’s mission to serve the community.

“We are very proud of Hernan’s hard work and dedication to the community and Amerant,” said Millar Wilson, vice chair and CEO of Amerant. “He has been an integral member of our banking team and will certainly have a very positive impact as chair for the local chapter of the American Lung Association.”

Along with the American Lung Association, Millan also has served on several organizations, including the Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce as chair of the Small Business Committee, American Cancer Society, United Nations Human Right Advocate, Florida Golf State Association, and the Pompano Beach Chamber of Commerce, among others.

