HGreg.com acquires Nissan dealership in Palmetto Bay

HGreg.com, one of the fastest growing automotive groups in North America, has acquired the largest Nissan dealership in the eastern U.S. Now known as HGreg Nissan Kendall, the dealership is located at 17305 S. Dixie Hwy. in Palmetto Bay. With the important acquisition, HGreg.com expands its portfolio of Nissan dealerships to two in Florida, six continent-wide.

“Since opening our first location in South Florida in 2010, we’ve been building something very special in the region,” said John Hairabedian, president of HGreg.com. “We’ve set out to redefine the industry through a new customer experience that is built around convenience and choice, and it’s resonating with consumers.”

The dealership features a 71,500-square-foot building and 14.25-acre property, and offers the latest and most technologically advanced new and pre-owned vehicles. It also enjoys a direct pipeline to the large selection of pre-owned vehicles available through the growing HGreg.com network in South and Central Florida.

“We look forward to bringing to life our slogan of ‘Car buying, redefined’ to the Kendall area,” Hairabedian said. “We’ve built our business model to accommodate the customer journey, which also includes our website, 100,000-square-foot regional warehouse and concierge-like service for the millions of people who visit South Florida throughout the year.

We invite anyone who doesn’t yet know us to pay us a visit to learn more. We’re open for business and ready to serve, from the trade-in phase to post-purchase servicing.”

The value of the transaction is estimated at $75 million including property, upgrades and facility improvements as well as inventory. HGreg Nissan Kendall currently employs nearly 100 people and will be looking to recruit additional personnel during the coming months.

Learn more by visiting HGreg.com and NissanKendall.com.