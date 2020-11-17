Home Instead’s ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ finds new ways to spread holiday cheer

At a time when it may be more important than ever, Home Instead’s seasonal favorite program, “Be A Santa to a Senior,” returns stronger than ever with new options for community participation.

Program coordinators evaluated the important holiday program and made adjustments with the safety of donors, seniors and volunteers in mind. With South Florida seniors more isolated than ever because of concerns due to the coronavirus, this year, for the first time in the program’s 17-year history, Home Instead is teaming with Amazon Business, to create a contactless gift-giving experience for volunteers and recipients. The new Amazon Business collaboration will provide the same holiday cheer to local seniors while prioritizing the safety and wellness of all who are involved.

“The Be a Santa to a Senior program brings so much joy to seniors in our community,” said Gisela De Armas-Ramirez, owner of the Home Instead office in Miami. “We’ve all felt isolated at some point during the pandemic, but seniors are especially at risk of feeling isolated and a simple gift can show them that we are thinking of them. And that’s more important this year than ever.”

Be a Santa to a Senior relies on the generous support of the local community and volunteers, as well as area businesses, nonprofit organizations, and retailers.

It Is easy to help. Members of the community can visit Be A Santa to a Senior.com and enter their zip code to view Wish Lists for local seniors in the area which are available on Amazon Business through Dec. 11. Holiday shoppers can easily fulfill the gift request, which will be safely delivered to the senior. A personalized greeting can be included with the gift.

“We need the community’s help more than ever to make sure our seniors feel connected this year,” said De Armas-Ramirez. “With all that’s happened this year, we knew we had to find a way to reach those seniors with some holiday cheer, and we are grateful for the community’s support.”

Since the program’s creation in 2003, Be a Santa to a Senior has provided approximately 2.1 million gifts and brightened the season for more than 750,000 deserving seniors nationwide. With adjustments, Home Instead will be able to continue the annual gift-giving program while following social distancing and safety precautions during COVID-19.

For more information about the program, visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com or call 786-845-0888. For ideas and inspiration around helping seniors in your community, visit ReadytoCare.com.