Hoping your holidays were great and the year ahead is, too!

County bridge project meeting… We hear that the Miami-Dade County Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTPW) will host a public meeting to provide

area residents and businesses with information related to the construction phase of the

Snowden Pedestrian Bridge along Commodore Trail adjacent to Bridge 874293 Project.

The proposed project consists of constructing a new prefabricated pedestrian bridge

spanning across the C-100 canal along Old Cutler Trail and will be adjacent to the

existing bridge along Old Cutler Trail. The meeting will take place on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at Palmetto Bay Village Hall Municipal Center located at 9705 East Hibiscus Street, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157. All members of the public are welcome to attend and participate. This is not a meeting of the Village Council but Councilmembers may attend and observe at their option. No official action will be taken during this public community meeting.

Any person may contact the Village Hall at 305-259-1234 for information. The word “prefabricated” has us a little nervous, remembering the FIU pedestrian bridge tragedy roughly a year ago, although the county has a good safety record regarding their own pedestrian bridges. Still, attending this meeting and expressing any concerns seems worthwhile.

Cutler Bay Active Adults event… we hear the town is hosting an “Understanding Cholesterol” presentation on January 14 from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Cutler Ridge Park, 10100 SW 200 Street, Cutler Bay, Florida 33189. “Heart Disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. For most people, the first sign of finding out they have an unhealthy heart is experiencing a heart attack. However, there are simple lifestyle changes you can make today to help keep your heart healthy! Join us to learn the importance of healthy eating and ways you can control your cholesterol.” Please contact Kimberly Thomas at 786-573-5502 or kthomas@cutlerbay-fl.gov for more information. The Active Adults series of events are designed for residents aged 55 and over.

Swimming Santa… Miren Oca, owner of Ocaquatics Swim School, which has a branch adjacent to Palmetto Bay and Cutler Bay at 11101 SW 176th St, Miami, FL 33157, tells us that they did underwater photos with Santa and all proceeds went to Hope Floats (https://www.hopefloats.foundation/) an organization that provides swimming lessons for children in need. “It was a fabulous event and 45 children participated (32 families) ranging in age from 14 months to 12 years,” says Miren. “We also raised $1035 for swimming lesson scholarships.” Sounds like a great cause, especially in South Florida with so many canals, lakes, pools and beach areas. Check out the swim school at www.ocaquatics.com.

Note: All Municipal Offices will be closed on Wednesday, January 1, for New Year’s Day.

All of us at Community Newspapers wish our readers a safe, healthy, prosperous and productive New Year. If we all make the effort to work together for the common good, 2020 should be an excellent year.

