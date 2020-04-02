How COVID-19 Antibody Testing Can Help Us Get Back to Business

Testing to see who has the COVID-19 has become one of the most crucial elements of slowing the global pandemic. And it may also hold the key to a return to normal. Individuals who have been asymptomatic for at least seven days, who want to know if they have been exposed to COVID-19 in the past without any symptoms can now take the COVID-19 Antibody Test.

What is the COVID-19 Antibody Test?

The COVID-19 Antibody Test is an effective way to evaluate immunity to COVID-19. It does NOT diagnose COVID-19. While the COVID-19 RNA Viral Test will determine the presence of the virus, the COVID-19 Antibody Test only detects the presence of viral exposure and also show immunity. As such, it can be an identifier test, as well as, a return to duty test to clear sick workers.

Who should be tested?

The COVID-19 Antibody Test should be performed on individuals with no symp- toms at all – conservatively, at least seven days since last symptom or never symp- tomatic. If the test is performed earlier than that, the clinical reliability may be compromised site.

Does this test for/diagnose COVID-19?

NO! This screens for antibodies, which are a specialized type of white blood cell your body produces in response to COVID-19.

Is this the test where they shove a swab up my nose?

No. This test is considered a point of care test (POCT) and is administered through a simple finger prick. This test uses a blood spot (from a finger prick) to confirm the presence of antibodies. Unlike the viral RNA swab test, which can take several days to confirm COVID-19 infection, your results will be ready in 10 to 20 minutes.

What’s the point of this test?

To see how many people have already had, and recovered from COVID-19. To make suggestions about behavior (eg. continue self-isolation or return to work or school).

Can this test be performed on symptomatic people?

Technically yes, but we DO NOT recommend it. In fact, the test information al- ludes to the idea that symptomatic individuals run the risk of test error. When per- formed in asymptomatic individuals, this test is 97-99% accurate.

What do the results tell me?

Positive or Negative IgG/IgM results can indicate recent or past infection and potential immunity, giving you information about how safe it is for you to return to work or school.

