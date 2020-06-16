How to diagnose Alzheimer’s disease early?

Neurosciences Medical Clinic now provides a NEW service that allows for the early detection of Alzheimer’s Disease. Science allows us to combine a series of physical, memory, imaging and genetic testing in order to determine if someone has Alzheimer’s Disease in order to prepare for what is to come later on in life.

Even though there is no current cure for Alzheimer’s Disease, there are ways to better the quality of life of the patient and their family and loved ones or participation in a research study with new medications. Dr. Juana Pelegri from Neurosciences Medical Clinic reminds us that the patient is at times unaware to what is happening and it is the family and caregivers who must fully deal with the patients needs and medical situation. In order to better the process, Dr. Pelegri -speaking as a doctor and past caregiver- it is best to know as early as possible in order to prepare the family and the patient for the different stages of Alzheimer’s Disease. Neurosciences Medical Clinic is focused on providing Alzheimer’s patients and their families with the best care possible and part of that is to provide this new service.

Alzheimer’s Disease has several symptoms including memory loss, inability to function at a previous level, inability to respond to a situations with the same clarity, inability to take care of him/herself at the later stages .

Here are a few frequently asked question and answers for you to realize the importance of early detection of Alzheimer’s Disease:

Q: Does Alzheimer’s always affect those with relatives with Alzheimer’s?

A: No. At times someone without relatives with Alzheimer’s will get diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. In retrospect, not everyone with a relative with Alzheimer’s will get diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

Q: Why is this particular test so accurate?

A: Science allows us to combine genetic testing with series of memory tests with imaging studies with special isotopes – PET scans, that will be put together with the physical testing in order to accurately let someone know if they have Alzheimer’s Disease, even at an early stage.

Q: What are some things that someone can prepare for when they know they will eventually be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease?

A: Financial and legal matters are two important issues that can be taken care of when someone is not yet diagnosed. In addition, things like digital albums, digital messages from the patient to the patient and digital content reminding the patient of their past life and their loved ones. This helps when dealing with social settings and will definitely better the quality of life of the patient and their loved ones.

Please Contact Neurosciences Medical Clinic at 786-600-7004 in order to learn more or follow their social media pages @NeurosciencesMedicalClinic or click on their webpage: Neurosciencesclinics.com. The clinic provides free initial screening.