Influence Communications President Named One of Top Hispanic Business Leaders Inbox

Influence Communications President Helena Poleo has been named as one of the Top 50 Hispanic Business Leaders Award for 2019 by the Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Poleo is the head of a multi-award winning public relations, media outreach and crisis management firm specializing in Spanish-language media that has worked for nearly a decade with the business community. Her experience spans a wide spectrum of categories from real estate, public affairs, and Hispanic and Latin American issues, to arts and culture. Poleo leverages her overall skills as a reporter and her extensive network of press contacts to secure the best coverage for her clients. She is also a passionate defender of democracy in Venezuela, her home country and is frequently on news television programs as an analyst of political issues as well as the crisis in Venezuela.

“My work as President of Influence Communications has always been about giving clients the best opportunity to shine and to tell their story,” Poleo said. “This same principle applies both to the businesses I represent and to the activism I undertake. As a Venezuelan-American, I am proud of the work we have done and the jobs my clients have maintained as a result of the work of Influence Communications.”

A native of Venezuela, Helena graduated Magna Cum Laude from the Journalism School of Florida International University. Helena serves on the Executive Advisory committee of The Education Fund, is a mentor as part of the Women of Tomorrow, is part of the Business Equality Network of SAVE, and is a graduate of the Greater Miami’s Chamber of Commerce Leadership Miami Program. She recently completed a Women in Leadership Certificate from Cornell University.

The Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (FSHCC) has the worthy mission of helping improve the quality of live of Hispanics living in the state. One sure way of doing this is by promoting Hispanic business role models and by celebrating business leader successes in the community. In exciting news in that spirit, FSHCC recently announced the year’s Top 50 Hispanic Business Leaders in Florida.

In addition to Poleo, the Top 50 list includes Beto Quintero of Quintero & Partners, UniVista Insurance’s Ivan Herrera; Manny Diaz of Lydecker Diaz Litigation Law Firm and Former Miami Mayor; Tony Argiz of MBAF Certified Public Accountants; Diana Arteaga of Broward Health; Josie Bacallao from Hispanic Unity; Felipe Basulto with TD Bank; Carmen Castillo from SDI International Corp; Cesar Conde of NBCUniversal International Group & Telemundo; and Albert Rodriguez of Spanish Broadcasting System.