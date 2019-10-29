Inn on Fifth – Stay in the Heart of Old Naples

‘Tis the season for a stylish escape to Naples on South Florida’s west coast, just a quick two-hour drive from Miami. And there is no better way to experience Naples’ celebrated Fifth Avenue shopping, dining and entertainment district, dressed in its sparkly holiday finest, than a stay at the iconic Inn on Fifth & Club Level Suites. Located at the heart of the action, the Four-Diamond, Four-Star hotel provides the perfect setting for a luxurious, spirited stay in the heart of Old Naples.

Having just completed a $5 million renovation to all the guest’s rooms, there’s no better time to plan for a holiday getaway. And no better location.

The Inn on Fifth opens its doors directly onto Fifth Avenue South, where holiday revelers enjoy tree lighting ceremonies, bells ringing, carolers singing, snow falling on shop-lined streets, holiday parades, and an annual coastal Christmas favorite, the Naples Bay Boat Parade.

In addition to the world-class restaurants, shops and holiday happenings, guests find themselves just a short stroll from a sugar-white stretch of Gulf Coast beach, and enjoy easy access to some of Florida’s most exclusive golf courses and legendary natural attractions, making the Inn on Fifth one of Naples’ most enviable locations!

The Inn offers 119 elegantly appointed guest rooms and suites, many with Juliet balconies or terraces overlooking festive Fifth Avenue, with enchanting views of twinkling lights or the annual holiday parade.

Sophisticated yet unpretentious, the Inn on Fifth is intimate in scale and rich in amenities, including two award-winning restaurants – Truluck’s Seafood, Steak and Crab House and the new Ocean Prime Naples – both located on site.

For the ultimate experience, the Inn offers 32 luxurious Club Level Suites with exceptional extras, including personal concierge, secluded rooftop retreat, daily culinary delights and much more. The Inn’s poolside terraces, stylish ballrooms, modern boardrooms and lavish rooftop venues provide ample options and amenities for holiday parties and other social gatherings.

For more information, visit www.InnonFifth.com. For a full list of Naples’ holiday events, visit www.paradisecoast.com