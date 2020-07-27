Inspired and inspiring, Oliver Gilbert has earned your vote for Miami-Dade Commissioner!

Oliver Gilbert has earned your vote as the County Commissioner for District 1. As Mayor of Miami Gardens, he has led the City with dignity and vision. I expect he will take that dedication and tireless work ethic with him to County Hall.

One of the most high profile fights Gilbert led pitted him against County Mayor Carlos Gimenez. Gilbert and the City Council voted against allowing Formula 1 racing in Miami Gardens, citing environmental concerns, noise issues and traffic problems that were expected as a result of the race. Mayor Gilbert led the vote against the Formula 1 race, in conflict with the County Mayor, who wouldn’t take “No!” for an answer.

What that tells you is that “Go Along to Get Along” is not in Gilbert’s vocabulary.

Gilbert did not fold then and he will continue to fight for residents in his new role as County Commissioner for District 1. That kind of dedication, dignity and principled commitment to a cause is what we need at County Hall more than ever.

Here are the facts: In addition to graduating from Florida A&M University – Go Rattlers, Gilbert graduated from the University of Miami School of Law – Go Canes – with honors.

After graduating, he launched his political career, becoming a Legislative Aid for State Representative Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall and later served as Deputy of Policy for Florida State Gubernatorial Candidate Janet Reno. After the governor’s race, Gilbert was appointed Assistant State Attorney in the Broward County State Attorney’s Office.

Gilbert was appointed to the Miami Gardens City Council in 2008, making a big splash in his hometown. Four years later, he was elected as the second Mayor of Miami Gardens and is currently serving his second term.

As an influential leader, he is a member of local and national organizations including the African American Mayors Association, where he is immediate Past President and Member of the Executive Board. He is a Board Member of the National League of Cities, and an Advisory Board Member of the US Conference of Mayors. Locally, he’s got important connections as an Executive Committee Member of the Miami-Dade County League of Cities and already is Chair of the Miami-Dade Transportation Planning Organization, which is key to everyone’s future. To add to his long list of accomplishments, he is a leader in BMe Community, with a mission of growing the influence and impact of Black American leaders.

Gilbert is also a member of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church of Miami Gardens.

What more do you need? Let me answer for you – he’s the best candidate in the race and you should vote for Gilbert as your next County Commissioner for District 1.