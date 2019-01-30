Internationally renowned pediatric spinal surgeon joins Nicklaus Children’s Hospital

Internationally renowned pediatric spinal surgeon, Thomas J. Errico, MD, has joined the Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Orthopedic Surgery Program’s Center for Spinal Disorders and Pediatric Specialists of America (PSA), the multispecialty group practice of Nicklaus Children’s Health System.

Prior to joining Nicklaus Children’s, Dr. Errico served as chief of the Spine Center at NYU Langone Health in New York City, where he led for more than two decades a team renowned for its innovation and patient-centric care.

“Dr. Errico is an internationally recognized expert our team has known for years,” said Harry L. Shufflebarger, MD, director of the Division of Pediatric Spinal Surgery at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.

Dr. Errico earned his medical degree from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School in Newark, before completing a residency in orthopedics at NYU Langone Medical Center and a fellowship in spine surgery at Toronto General Hospital in Canada. Early in his career, he trained under three prior presidents of the Scoliosis Research Society: Dr. Gordon Engler, Dr. John Kostuik and Dr. Theodore Waugh.

Dr. Errico is board certified in orthopedic surgery. He holds more than 150 registered patents and has been instrumental in developing some of the latest and most innovative techniques in spinal surgery. Dr. Errico served as president of the International Society of the Advancement of Spine Surgery, 2010-11. In addition, he was president of the North American Spine Society, 2003-04.

Dr. Errico has multiple publications in scientific journals and is involved in pediatric spine surgery research as part of the Harms Study Group, which is supported by the Setting Scoliosis Straight Foundation and adult spine surgery research as a former member of the International Spine Study Group.

The Center for Spinal Disorders at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital provides diagnosis and treatment of spinal disorders in children and teens. It has established itself as one of the most experienced and successful in the nation in treating spine disorders in children. In fact, the program’s director, Dr. Harry L. Shufflebarger. was instrumental in developing surgical spine treatments now in use around the world and he continues to contribute extensively to clinical research to advance treatment practice.

The team is among national leaders using dashboard reporting with colleagues around the country to develop best-practice guidelines. These standards have been implemented and significantly decreased the length of hospital stays after scoliosis surgery.

