J.McLaughlin’s new limited-edition collection inspired by Everglades

J.McLaughlin recently announced its partnership with The Everglades Foundation for the fourth year in a row.

“We’re thrilled to partner with The Everglades Foundation and help support its important mission,” said Kevin McLaughlin, co-founder and creative director. “With over 20 locations in Florida, J.McLaughlin truly considers Florida our second home. Being a good neighbor is essential to our company ethos and we can’t think of a better way to help keep Florida beautiful than by supporting an organization that is committed to preserving Florida’s natural beauty.”

J.McLaughlin has created a limited-edition collection, inspired by the natural beauty of the Everglades, which will be available for purchase in all J.McLaughlin Florida stores, New York Flagships, as well as online at www.jmclaughlin.com/collections/everglades.html. Ten percent of proceeds from this collection will go to The Everglades Foundation. Through the sales of The Everglades Foundation collection and Local & Loyal events, funds have been set aside in support of the Everglades Literacy program which has trained 3,700 teachers and impacted over 100,000 students in the state of Florida.

“The Everglades Literacy Program empowers the next generation of conservation stewards to continue our mission of restoring and protecting one of the most important and unique ecosystems in the world,” said Eric Eikenberg, The Everglades Foundation’s CEO. “Our long-standing partnership with J.McLaughlin speaks of their commitment to protect Florida’s water and habitat.”

The Everglades is the largest subtropical wetland in North America, the freshwater supply to nine million Floridians, and the home to 2,000 species of plants and animals, 78 of them federally threatened or endangered species. The Everglades Foundation leads efforts to restore and protect the greater Everglades ecosystem through science, advocacy and education.

In addition, J.McLaughlin and The Everglades Foundation will partner on a series of in-store and virtual events throughout our Florida stores to raise awareness and funds for The Everglades Foundation.

J.McLaughlin was founded by two brothers, Kevin and Jay McLaughlin, in 1977. Their goal was to create a new American sportswear brand based in New York and built on several basic concepts: classic clothes with current relevance, sold in a friendly retail environment that has a neighborhood feel. With over 100 retail locations, J.McLaughlin occupies some of the most picturesque main-street real estate in America.

True to the vision of the McLaughlin brothers, the stores have a warmly residential feel and exemplary customer service.

“Being a good neighbor” is central to the brand’s approach to business, and J.McLaughlin values being a welcome and active member of each community in which it operates. The company also operates a fully responsive digital flagship at www.jmclaughlin.com/. The company is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

The Everglades Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to restoring and protecting the greater Everglades ecosystem through science, advocacy, and education. Since its founding in 1993 by a group of local outdoor enthusiasts, The Everglades Foundation has become a respected and important advocate for the sustainability of one of the world’s most unique ecosystems. For more information, visit EvergladesFoundation.org.