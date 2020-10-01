James Mooney should get your vote as Florida State representative

James Mooney is Miami Community Newspapers’ choice for Florida House Seat 120.

The district, which includes Homestead, is ripe for his experience, which includes being a schoolteacher, coach, small business owner, mayor and city council member.

He gained some public profile by serving on boards and organizations like Take Stock in Children, the Florida Keys Electric Co-Op, the Women Council of Realtors and the Upper Keys Foundation.

In 2017, he faced one of his biggest tests in public life as Mayor of Islamorada. After Hurricane Irma, he was tasked with overseeing rescue operations, which required navigating both state and federal government relationships, and led in the rebuilding of the area.

All of these very important opportunities made it possible for Jim to put together a skill set that is uniquely suited to serve local residents while being a careful steward of tax dollars.

He understands the challenges of local and small business owners during the pandemic and the need to preserve and grow jobs.

He’s also got a great passion for the beauty and majesty of the outdoors, which drives him to preserve the district’s unique and special environment. He understands that as State Representative he would be a steward of the environment for future generations.

These are all principles that ring true with our community-centric vision. For these reasons, we endorse Jim Mooney for State Representative in District 120.