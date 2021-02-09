‘JazzAid Live at the Banyan Bowl’ concert to feature trombonist Wycliffe Gordon

Determined to keep the music alive this season, Pinecrest Gardens, South Florida’s Cultural Arts Park, is hosting “JazzAid Live at the Banyan Bowl” to help feed America and bring jazz masters to the homes and hearts of viewers nationwide.

Award-winning trombonist Wycliffe Gordon is the next featured artist scheduled to perform in the concert series, which will broadcast live from the acoustically magnificent Banyan Bowl at Pinecrest Gardens on Saturday, Feb. 13, 8 p.m.

A generous percentage of the proceeds from the COVID-19 relief fundraiser will go directly to World Central Kitchen, an organization that uses the power of food to heal and strengthen communities through times of crisis and beyond that was founded in 2010 by Chef José Andrés.

During the 2020-21 JazzAid Live concert season, jazz fans also can enjoy live-streamed performances by acclaimed saxophonist, singer and composer Grace Kelly, child prodigy Joey Alexander, and multi-Grammy Award winning The Manhattan Transfer. JazzAid Live concerts to date have featured international superstar Jon Secada, jazz icon Dee Dee Bridgewater, standout jazz musician Kurt Elling, and the Glenn Miller Orchestra. The emcees for the concert series are Ceci Velasco and Latin jazz icon Tito Puente Jr.

For the full concert series schedule, visit www.pinecrestgardens.org/jazzaid.

Due to the pandemic and social distancing requirements, JazzAid Live at the Banyan Bowl is available via pay-per-view, livestream only. The cost is $15 for an individual performance and $50 for a bundle subscription of four concerts, with a generous portion of ticket sales being donated to the World Central Kitchen. Tickets can be purchased online at www.pinecrestgardens.org/jazzaid.

Pinecrest Gardens, South Florida’s Cultural Arts Park, attracts over 160,000 visitors each year. Formerly Parrot Jungle, one of America’s most beloved tourist attractions, the Village of Pinecrest purchased this property in 2002, and in October 2011, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Pinecrest Gardens is a premier venue for the arts, education and environmental conservation and preservation.

On any given day, one can experience a live performance live-streamed from a 530-seat amphitheater, tour the 14 acres of botanical beauty that includes native forested wetland, tropical hardwood hammock and cypress slough or participate in a horticulture or conservation workshop. For more information, follow @PinecrestGardens on social media or

visit www.pinecrestgardens.org.