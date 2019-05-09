“Joe Carollo is a Fraud” says Little Havana property owner Bill Fuller

Although Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo has attacked a Little Havana property owner for code violations, evidence submitted to the City of Miami Thursday indicates Carollo has done construction work at his house for years without pulling the proper permits.”Is Joe Carollo above the law?” asked Bill Fuller, the Little Havana property owner. “Carollo has attacked my businesses using city inspectors, the city attorney and others to do his dirty work at the same time that he has done construction work at his Coconut Grove without permits. He is in violation of the law. Now what is the city going to do about it?”

At a press conference in front of Miami City Hall, Fuller and his business partners provided public records Thursday of the construction work and the violations that Carollo has at his Coconut Grove home. The pictures also indicate that Carollo cut down a protected tree without permission, which could generate tens of thousands of dollars in fines and require him to plant new trees.

Fuller has also filed a federal lawsuit claiming that Carollo’s ongoing attacks on him and his properties are motivated by a political vendetta stemming from Fuller’s support of Carollo’s opponent during the recent election. Fuller’s lawsuit claims that Carollo’s attacks are illegal because they violate his first amendment right to free speech.

”Joe Carollo says he is a champion of the law,” Fuller added. “But today the evidence shows clearly that Joe Carollo has violated the law. Joe Carollo is a fraud.”

To view some of the public records, click here.