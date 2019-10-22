Jr. Orange Bowl Festival celebrates 71 years

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Junior Orange Bowl Committee gathered at the Coral Gables Museum to kick off the 71st Festival . JOBC President Isa Goenaga welcomed the gathering of members and sponsors before unveiling this year’s theme for the Annual JOBC Parade (Miracle on the Mile) and the Festival (Celebrate Champions).

By the way, the parade has changed from the Sunday after Thanksgiving to a new date, Sunday, December 15, which may make it even more festive with the City’s holiday decorations on display.

The parade will run down Miracle Mile on held Sunday, December 15th, at 6 p.m. in downtown Coral Gables. South Miami businesses and service organizations who want to build their own floats or sponsor are encourage to email jobc@jrorangebowl.org. JOBC Parade Chair is Don Slesnick III.

Actually, the Jr. Orange Bowl had already held its Cross Country Invitational on October 4th, at Larry & Penny Thomson Park attracting some of the best runners in South Florida.

In addition, the Youth Ambassador Committee produced another great event, a Rockin’ the Runway Fashion Show at The Biltmore Hotel on October 13. After conducting interviews as opposed to a pageant type of selection process, the four Youth Ambassadors were chosen.

They will represent the JOBC at events but will have an opportunity to participate in the Jr. Orange Bowl Youth Leadership Program, sponsored by the Anthony Abraham Foundation to the tune of $10,000. This program will offer the youth ambassadors and others workshops and more. Isa Goenaga and Youth Ambassador Chair Luisa Alvarez are excited about working with Norma Jean Abraham to take the former royal court committee in this new direction.

Next up for this dynamic organization is a Robotics competition on November 2, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Miami Springs Recreational Center that draws students from school all over the county. This is a spectacular event that showcases some very bright talented students like so many of the events the JOBC produces.

Looking to volunteer, the JOBC always needs volunteers and some events require a very large work force to help out. One such activity is the annual JOBC Sports Ability Games to be held December 5 – 7 at Shake-A-Leg and Tropical Park, and then the Tennis championship that needs volunteers over 10 days, December 14-23. To volunteer for these or any other events, call 305 662-1210. a complete list of events may be found at jrorangebowl.org. Look for lots more on JOBC in future issues.

In other news, runners will want to mark Sunday, December 8th, 2019, on their calendars for the Arthritis Association’s Miami Jingle Bells Run. Yes folks, it is time to sign up for a fun morning at The Falls. Registration starts at 6:30 a.m., at the Talbots/ Chico’s area of the Mall. While the race starts at 7:30 a.m., there will be another kids run starting at 8:30 a.m.

The GFWC Coral Gables Woman’s Club is already committed and raised almost $1,000 at their recent Gringo Bingo fundraiser that will be added to their annual gift of $1,000 as a sponsor. Like so many supporters, members will be their dressed in holiday attire or, at the very least, Santa hats.

Register at JBR.org/Miami or call Lisa Boccia for more information at 305 928-3553.

Until next time, keep making each day count.