Juan Fernandez-Barquin is seeking a return as State Representative for District 119

In his first term as State Representative, Juan Fernandez-Barquin has taken on several big tasks, which have a big impact on District 119.

These include the work of several subcommittees including Business & Professions; Children, Families & Seniors; Criminal Justice; and Justice Appropriations. He is also on the Judiciary Committee.

Being first elected in 2018, the conservative has worked to eliminate wasteful spending and reduce taxes, create environments for small businesses that create stable jobs, and developing solutions to reduce traffic and tolls.

His educational background includes earning a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Florida International University. He also received his Juris Doctor from the American University College of Law in Washington, D.C. He is a practicing attorney.

His civic involvement includes being a Belen Jesuit Preparatory School Alumni Delegate. He is also a graduate of the prestigious Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce Leadership Miami program. He is Chair of the Board of Directors of the Hearing and Speech Center of Florida and is an Adjunct Professor at Miami-Dade College.

Miami’s Community Newspapers expects he will continue to serve in a significant capacity if you re-elect him as your State Representative in District 119.